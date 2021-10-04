Businesses Across Asia Pacific Focus on Ways of Diversifying Away from China's Manufacturing and Distribution

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- The impact of the global pandemic has been varied in the supply chain world. COVID-19 caused a significant re-evaluation by businesses of their supply chain needs across all sectors and this has been a catalyst for change for many. In particular, the pandemic revealed just how vulnerable many supply chains really are and that there are significant disadvantages where there is a reliance on the manufacturing and distribution systems of one region. For many businesses the focus has been on how a reliance has built up on China's manufacturing and distribution capacity and what steps are going to be necessary to diversify Asia Pacific supply chains away from China in order to reduce the fragility that this has created. The motivation for re-evaluating this regional dependency is not just to help resolve many of the short-term issues that have arisen in the wake of the pandemic but also to capitalise on long-term global trends.



Technical operations careers in Asia Pacific, as well as all those that are linked to supply chain evolution, are going to be significantly impacted by this shift in the coming months and years. DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, supporting organisations and individuals across the industry in responding to the challenges that the pandemic has created. The firm was established in 2008 and has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as connections with key organisations all over the world. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the firm to deliver bespoke solutions to businesses keen to expand for resilience and growth and to support individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. As the world opens up again post-pandemic, those in technical operations careers in Asia Pacific are going to have a key role to play in defining the future of supply chains in the region.



DSJ Global works in locations across the Asia Pacific region and is part of an international workforce of 1000+ operating across 6 countries. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. People are key to DSJ Global, from those in technical operations careers in Asia Pacific to the firm's own internal staff. The team receives regular ongoing training to ensure operational standards remain high and is supported by best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Even during the challenges of the past year the firm has remained committed to supporting organisations in meeting hiring goals, adapting where necessary to deliver tech-driven, virtual solutions to hiring and onboarding. There are currently a number of roles available via DSJ Global, including those in technical operations careers in Asia Pacific and, specifically, Regional Indirect Sourcing Lead, Logistics Manager, Senior Strategic Procurement Manager, Supply Chain and Operations Manager, Logistics Specialist and Supplier Development Lead.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



