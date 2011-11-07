Businesses Affected by October Snowstorm Encouraged to Apply for Working Capital

Amityville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Citi Wide Merchant Funding is encouraging businesses that were affected by the freak late October snowstorm to apply for working capital. While insurance companies and FEMA may take several weeks to assess and payout claims Citi Wide Merchant Funding can provide working capital to small business in the affected area. Due to the urgency of the situation all small business loan applicants in the affected areas will have their paperwork processed immediately. To learn more small business owners are encouraged to visit our website or call (631)608-2811.



About Citi Wide Merchant Funding

Amityville, New York based Citi Wide Merchant Funding, INC is a provider of small business financing to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Our programs are individualized to the capital needs of each business. Since 2007 Citi Wide has funded millions of dollars to businesses underserved by traditional banks. learn more about small business financing.