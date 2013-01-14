Businesses and Consumers Can Now Ice Their Way to Enormous Profits

Clarkesville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- There is no question that business owners that operate conventional stores or geographically specific businesses are finding it harder and harder to compete with online venues. “I was really scrambling and frustrated because I could not find a loss leader item to entice people to my store”, said Amos Jackson. “When I heard about ice vending machines, I soon realized it just might work for my business.”



Even though Jackson owns a shoe store, having an ice vending machine out front drew dozens of customers for ice. They in turn, soon became curious about other items he had for sale. “It was so hard for me to believe that it only cost me .35 cents to produce these bags of ice that were selling for $2.00 each. Not only did my “loss leader” turn into a winner, it boosted the rest of my business as well”.



Unfortunately, most people don’t realize how easily they can turn ice into hot profits by purchasing self contained ice vending machines. For example, The Ice Cube offers ice machines plus bottled water systems that will fit in front of just about any type of store or building. Aside from providing the equipment, the company offers financing to qualified applicants as well as plenty of good information about where to set these machines up in order to get the most out of them.



Most people do not even realize that their store or even a well located piece of private property can be used to generate enormous profits with an ice vending machine. Depending on the location, one single machine can generate well over 60,000 a year in profits with little, if any effort involved. As long as there are other ice vendors in a given local area, rest assured that the demand for ice is high enough to warrant the addition of one more vendor. In fact, new ice vending machine owners in a strategically placed location can look forward to exponentially larger profits when compared to established businesses.



“In truth, my pet store was within just a few months of failing, even though the store is on a corner of two busy highways,” says Kimberly Reese. “One night I was searching for something else online, and found this site about ice vending machines. It was the best thing I ever did for my business. I’m even considering buying two more machines and converting part of the store for bottled water sales. It’s really amazing how much people will spend on ice and bottled water for the sake of convenience. I was sitting on a gold mine here, and did not even realize it.”



About IPT Innovative Packaging Technologies Inc

IPT Innovative Packaging Technologies Inc is one of the leading companies in providing ice vending machines. Through their online platform, http://the-ice-cube.com/, information regarding the vending machine, gallery of installed machines, a ROI calculator for estimating profits and guides on how to start setting up the ice vending machine business can be viewed. The company also has a dedicated blog which outlines the earning opportunities through ice vending machines. The company is known for its innovative business opportunity which can provide high returns.



