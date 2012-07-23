Businesses and Individuals Learn How to Manage Online Reputations Thanks to ReputationManagementAdvice.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- These days, the Internet affects every aspect of life, from work to friends to family. Something said online can have a large impact—either positive or negative—on the reputation of both companies and individuals. As a result, online reputation management, also known as ORM, has been attracting a lot of attention lately.



Through ORM, businesses and individuals are discovering exactly what people are saying about them online, and they are ensuring that their online reputations remain positive. One website that has become an essential resource for those seeking free information about online reputation management is called ReputationManagementAdvice.com.



Knowing how to effectively manage online reputations is no longer a choice, it is an obligation, the website explains: “If you or your company do not have control of your online reputation, some other individual or company may seize the ‘opportunity’ and shape your online image for you. ReputationManagementAdvice.com covers all of the basic and advanced Search Engine Optimization strategies and processes used to develop and maintain a proactive online reputation management campaign.”



ReputationManagementAdvice.com recently released a free online reputation management guide that explains how both businesses and individuals can manage their reputations online. This guide explains in depth how to develop a proactive reputation management campaign.



Because most of the online reputation management-related websites are run by service providers themselves, they do not have an interest in educating people about how to accomplish certain online reputation management strategies. However, at ReputationManagementAdvice.com, visitors can discover free information about both ORM and SEO techniques. These strategies will help them to not only control their online reputations but also boost them.



The website explains how to accomplish these techniques in an easy-to-understand manner, informing visitors of where they can find affordable and experienced service providers to help with developing ORM campaigns.



ORM solutions discussed by the website include turning to online business listings, article directories and video sharing websites. Visitors can also discover how to set up an online customer review system in order to anticipate potential reputation problems.



These are just a few of the strategies explained in detail by ReputationManagementAdvice.com, and all of this information is provided to visitors for free.



About ReputationManagementAdvice.com

For more information, please visit: http://www.reputationmanagementadvice.com/