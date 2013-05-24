Businesses Avoid Poor Quality Online Listings with DirectoryBug Manual, SEO-Optimized Submissions

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- In the business world, it’s hard to argue that technology and automation aren’t good things. But when it comes to building a highly visible and credible online reputation, automated submissions to online business directories, as well as duplicated or inaccurate listings harm rather than help. DirectoryBug , a new online listing service , is helping businesses and Internet marketers build and maintain a credible online presence with confidence... and accuracy. The company only charges for approved listings.



“When customers find incorrect information for a business, the vast majority end up looking for another merchant—your competitors,” says Ben Roland, DirectoryBug head of marketing. “A misspelled or wrong business name, telephone number, physical or mailing address is not only embarrassing, it’s costly. Add to this a description full of grammar errors and a business will suffer a huge hit to its credibility.”



Online business listings, also known as “citations” in the marketing industry, work by listing businesses in a geographic area or those grouped by market niche. Oftentimes, the included information is incorrect or outdated, contends Roland.



Never using “submit it and forget it” tactics, many things about the new DirectoryBug online listing service stand out. To start, the company only lists businesses on high-quality sites where they do not already have a listing, and customers pay for approved listings rather than submissions. In addition to non-duplicated submissions, DirectoryBug listings include: Professionally written, keyword-optimized content



Logo and other images for professional representation



Links to social media profiles, and other specified locations



Four-tier quality assurance checks, before final submission



Detailed log reports



The new DirectoryBug online business listing service starts as low as $155, and packages range from 25-75 manually submitted listings, with the choice of 8-48 seo-optimized, professionally written descriptions with logos and images. Businesses have full ownership of created listings, without the hassle of recurring payments.



DirectoryBug staff is available 24/7 for orders and questions. Interested parties can learn more about online listing services by visiting the DirectoryBug website: http://www.directorybug.com/



About DirectoryBug

Currently in beta testing, DirectoryBug helps businesses increase online visibility and manage their reputations with a new, high-quality online business listing service. All listings are manual submissions, written by professional writers, optimized with keywords and images and linkable to social media profiles and specified URLs wherever possible. Businesses have full ownership of created listings, without the hassle of recurring payments. More information is available on the DirectoryBug website.



Media Contact:

Ben Roland

DirectoryBug

support@directorybug.com

1-888-599-6855