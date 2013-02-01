Businesses Can Now Turn to Pinnacle Merchant Advance for Cash Advances in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- With 2013 in full swing, many businesses continue to struggle as owners carry the weight of the world on their shoulders to find working capital. However, Pinnacle Merchant Advance has had many businesses turn to them seeking a cash advance lender to alleviate any concerns during the continuing trying economic times. They understand that many businesses don’t have the extra funds to pay off current bills, expand, upgrade, or even advertise their business. Whether it is a restaurant, boutique, or any small business Pinnacle Merchant Advance can help those in need by now offering cash advances for businesses in 2013.



Some business owners on the east coast have had detrimental damage done to their place of business along shore lines in New Jersey and up through New York due to Hurricane Sandy. Small business owners know that even during thriving times, running a place of business can be challenging to operate. Pinnacle Merchant Advance provides cash advances for businesses that may be in need of assistance for getting it back up and running after Hurricane Sandy hit a few months ago. One may never know what is going to come up whether it is natural disasters, or a dip in sales making business cash advance companies sought out.



This can be a great time for businesses that are extremely seasonal or fluctuate throughout the year to inquire about cash advance lenders. Pinnacle Merchant Advance understands that businesses go through their ups and downs and won’t just give up on those who are in great need. Their professionals will be sure to evaluate all the needs to make sure businesses are reliable to pay back a cash advance. With their simple and easy process, Pinnacle Merchant Advance is known for their high approval rate and giving businesses a hassle free means to an end.



About Pinnacle Merchant Advance

Pinnacle Merchant Advance was founded the savvy financial professionals with a history of owning successful businesses. They understand how important it is for businesses to obtain loans and how important it is to have working capital. Pinnacle Merchant Advance designed the best alternative to a traditional business loan. So, for those looking for a small business loan can obtain cash advances with a simple process.



