Businesses Find out Why 2013 Is the Year of the Narrative Video

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Did you know that the #1 way to help market yourself on LinkedIn is with a narrative video? Over the last few months LinkedIn has enabled many positive features such as “endorsements” and now the ability to embed a video in a post. There are many reasons of why this is powerful and JRSEOVideoPro.com can explain the benefits of this great marketing tool.



In the past most people used LinkedIn as a way to help boost internal traffic. Although just recently, these accounts are now starting to get picked up into Google, Bing, and Yahoo. This is now important because Google is now crawling peoples posts. This means every time a person embeds a video into their post, it gets picked up into Google.



A very powerful type of video is called a Narrative Video. Narrative Videos are a great marketing tool because not only can a person watch the video they can also listen to a professional narrator. Having someone watch and listen to your video maximizes your message.



In regards to Google/Yahoo/Bing, another great benefit is having a very powerful backlink to your video. LinkedIn is one of the most visited websites in the world. It’s not only great to have internal traffic viewing your video, but now people searching on Google have the opportunity to watch your video.



In regards to narrative video creation and marketing, for the entire month of March 2013, some companies were offering narrative video creation for only $89 per video, including 30 days of marketing with guaranteed viewership of at least 2,000 people.



Narrative Videos are created by specialized companies that handle the entire process - creation, uploading, and marketing.



