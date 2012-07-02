Businesses Generate Brand Awareness and Traffic by Getting Facebook Fans Through FanPageHookup.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- In recent times, business owners have begun to realize that online advertising campaigns are essential for generating leads and sales. One of the most effective types of online advertising is done through social media networks like Facebook and Twitter. These networks are used by almost one billion people, and they are often the quickest, easiest way to tell a large audience about certain products.



Major corporations have recognized the value of social media and have therefore cultivated fan pages on Facebook that generate thousands of likes from fans. Every time a company announces something on its Facebook page, its fans receive that message.



Now, companies that are not so well known are starting to realize the advantages of having a large number of Facebook fans. As a result, they are getting access to numerous Facebook fans through a service that enables them to buy real fans at a low price. A website called Fan Page Hookup is providing businesses and individuals with fans who are actual people and not just bots.



The Fan Page Hookup website explains what the company has offered to thousands of businesses and individuals: “Get Facebook fans added to your page or more Twitter followers to follow your Tweets. Our clients include Hotels.com, GNC, Toyota, The Tourism Board of Croatia, and thousands of others. We guarantee our services, or your money back!”



By visiting FanPageHookup.com, customers can read about the various fan packages available to purchase. They can buy thousands of untargeted fans or choose the targeted service in order to select the countries that fans come from. FanPageHookup.com uses its international network of websites, blogs and Facebook pages in order to get fans for its customers.



Importantly customers pay for fans, not invitations. This means that if a customer buys 1,000 fans, Fan Page Hookup will keep advertising the customer’s fan page until 1,000 real people have become fans.



The Fan Page Hookup website explains exactly how this process works and even reveals which world-famous brands have trusted it to generate fans for their Facebook pages. Businesses can also discover other services offered by FanPageHookup.com, which can provide Twitter followers and YouTube views.



At FanPageHookup.com businesses are getting fans in order to increase brand awareness, drive traffic to their websites, build their fan bases and deliver ad campaigns.



About Fan Page Hookup

In business since 2010, Fan Page Hookup is one of the top three providers of Facebook fans in the world. It offers a complete social marketing strategy to get a company’s website in front of more people. Its clients include Hotels.com, GNC, Toyota, The Tourism Board of Croatia and thousands of others. Fan Page Hookup also provides a money-back guarantee for its services.



For more information, please visit: http://www.fanpagehookup.com/