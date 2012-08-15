Businesses in Missouri Seeking Metal Parts Show Support for U.S. Manufacturers

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The Heartland of America is considered by locals to be the foundation of the country's spirit with arguably more parades and celebrations of American heritage than any other state in the nation. Today, the American Machine Shops Network (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is showing that spirit across the country by arranging business partnerships between Missouri companies and local manufacturers of custom metal parts, fabricated plastics, made-to-order components, Swiss machined products and other customized items Made in the USA.



Brett Maddox, spokesperson for AMSN said the company is reaching out to businesses across the Show Me State, specifically in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, St, Joseph, Lee's Summit, St. Charles, Independence, Columbia, St. Peters and Florissant in effort to introduce such companies to US-based manufacturers of fabricated metals & tubing, castings, tools & dies, small plastic parts and other products at http://www.mfgpartners.net/small-plastic-parts According to Maddox the campaign supports the 'Buy American Manufacturing Movement' pioneered by MFGpartners.net and Industrial Leaders Group (ILG) to bring work back to U.S. manufacturers.



“AMSN is very excited about introducing Missouri companies and organizations to its network of full-service machine shops and specialty jobbing shops not only across the Lead State but nationwide as well,” said Maddox. He added, “The Midwest region is rapidly beginning to take notice of the New Industrial Revolution established by MFGpartners.net and its nationwide private network of industry professionals committed to rebuilding the U.S. manufacturing sector.” Maddox went on to say Missouri is proudly leading the movement as more people statewide and beyond join the manufacturing revolution.”



Missouri companies in need of small plastic or metal parts can now submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



