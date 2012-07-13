Businesses Increase Profitability With GPS Tracking Systems Provided by PinPointGPS.ca

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- A growing number of businesses are utilizing GPS tracking in order to increase profitability. By economizing fuel and keeping tabs on drivers, many businesses are able to significantly cut costs, resulting in increased profits. This means that businesses that invest in GPS tracking solutions are seeing a quantifiable return on investment. In addition to cutting costs, GPS tracking solutions also allow business to protect their goods against theft and loss.



Businesses in a variety of industries that must ship and store inventory are witnessing for themselves the benefits of GPS tracking solutions. There is one company that is attracting a lot of attention for its high-quality GPS products, service and technology. The company is called PinPoint GPS Solutions, and it has already received coverage from important industry magazines like Mechanical Business, Plumbing and HVAC Product News, Landscape Trades, and Pool and Spa Marketing.



“It has paid for itself over and over again. We had astronomical gas consumption, but once the GPS was in, it was easy to monitor that, as well as what our technicians were doing during the day,” declares Christina Franco in an article about GPS tracking and PinPoint GPS Solutions that was featured in Mechanical Business. Franco is the accounts and office manager for Lisi Mechanical Contractors Limited in Mississauga, Ontario.



By visiting the PinPoint GPS Solutions website, businesses can read about the full range of products and services offered by the company. These products and services include fleet tracking hardware, portable wireless alarm systems, GPS business analysis, system administration outsourcing. Business can also discover GPS solutions like third-party hardware integration and third-party software application integration.



In order to evaluate potential increases in profitability, businesses can use the ROI calculator that is featured on the website. Potential clients can even request a free demonstration by filling out an online form. Visitors to the website can also read a variety of customer testimonials that demonstrate PinPoint’s commitment to customer satisfaction.



The PinPoint GPS Solutions website provides detailed information on how businesses are improving profitability by using GPS tracking.



PinPoint provides end-to-end GPS tracking and mobile workforce solutions for a wide variety of market segments. By combining innovative technology and superior service, PinPoint delivers a quantifiable return on investment to its customers. The members of the PinPoint team consider customers to be their business partners, and the company is passionate about helping customers achieve the benefits from its solutions.



