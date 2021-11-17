Businesses Look to Innovate in the Midst of the HGV Driver Shortage

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The challenges of 2020 and beyond have seen many businesses taking increasingly innovative approaches when it comes to looking for opportunities to improve and evolve. For one organisation that included setting up a remote fleet solution to enable it to help clients - including the NHS - cope with the HGV driver shortage that hit the UK this year. The company has seen a significant rise in profits over the past year - an impressive 40% spike - as more organisations around the UK start looking for ways to deal with the shortage of HGV drivers by outsourcing part of delivery requirements or finding alternative warehouse space to store products. Supply chain and logistics problems are forecast to continue and so there is plenty of scope for those businesses that are able to offer a swift and effective solution to profit from the situation. Being able to offer clients a remote fleet operation that allows them to move goods around the country - and Europe - has been at the heart of one business' profits gain.



DSJ Global is a logistics recruitment agency focused on the next evolution of the industry, helping organisations tackle existing challenges by hiring for greater resilience. Established in 2004, the firm has seen the sector evolve through many different crises and understands that talent drives growth. As well as expertise as a logistics recruitment agency, DSJ Global also has a wealth of other experience and expertise in hiring for procurement, technical operations and supply chain roles. Over the years, DSJ Global has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as connections at enterprises across the sector. Today, the firm provides talented people with opportunities to take a career-defining next step and is able to help a broad spectrum of businesses, large and small, to build healthy workforces. Key to this has been the combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that the firm uses to create bespoke options for every organisation.



As well as a well-established foundation as a logistics recruitment agency in Europe, DSJ Global is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that ensures the firm is as global in outlook as the industry it serves. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The international nature of procurement, logistics and supply chain demand means that this is a unique asset in a logistics recruitment agency. The workforce at the firm is also important - DSJ Global has invested heavily in training for its people. All consultants also work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure service standards remain high and the firm is always operating at optimum efficiency. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global today, including Senior Logistics Manager, Warehouse Manager, Distribution Centre Supervisor and Continuous Improvement Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



