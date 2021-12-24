Businesses Plan Strategic Shifts to Overcome the Effects of a Strained Supply Chain

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2021 -- Over the past decade the German economy has experienced an impressive boom thanks to the impact of globalisation. However, the pandemic has caused many issues, especially because German businesses now rely on a complex international network of supply chains. That network was once the momentum for growth but, over the past year or so, has proved to be a serious vulnerability. As a result, more than half of German companies doing business abroad are now struggling with supply chains or logistics problems. Shortages, such as those affecting the supply of semiconductors and other industry components, are some of the most obvious. For many businesses these issues have been gradually getting worse - 14% of members surveyed by DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said that supply chain issues were now worse than in the spring. This is going to mean a strategic shift for many businesses, shortening delivery routes, diversifying suppliers and taking steps to relocate production.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for business-critical talent in end-to-end supply chain. The firm has a wealth of experience when it comes to supporting those in supply chain jobs and works in locations all across the country, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. As well as specific expertise in supply chain jobs, DSJ Global also has hiring experience in other critical areas, including logistics, technical operations and procurement. Over the years the firm has built up an extensive database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has connections at enterprises across many different sectors. It is the go-to choice for those in supply chain jobs looking to take a career-defining next step and for businesses keen to find business critical talent. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the firm to create options for every hiring need and every individual situation.



Alongside extensive nationwide reach, DSJ Global in Germany is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. In addition, the firm is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. As a resource for supply chain jobs in Europe and beyond, the firm is able to offer extensive networks and access thanks to this international dimension. The internal team is also one of the firm's biggest assets and DSJ Global invests heavily in it. Consultants receive training on a regular basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as supply chain jobs there are a range of other roles available via DSJ Global today, including Head of Procurement [Excellence/Processes], IT & Telco UK Buyer, Production Planner [Semiconductor] and Operations Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Supply chain jobs in Germany visit https://www.dsjglobal.de



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.