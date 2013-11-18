Businesses Prove Willing to Choose out of London Datacentres - Hosting.co.uk Chooses Timico in the Midlands

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- With many London based data centres running out of space or restricted by power density, at Hosting.co.uk, we opted for Timico. Built in 2012, with over £5 million invested in the development, Timico’s purpose built Tier 3+ datacentre based in Newark provides the best possible criterion for the requisites of our client base and through our own organisational needs.



There are multiple factors that are paramount to a successful, reliable and highly efficient data centre and Timico ticks all the boxes for us. The following is a summary of our decisions process and why we chose a data centre located in the East Midlands.



Area and Location

Located at Newark in Nottinghamshire, the data centre features two data halls in excess of 4000 square feet with a 72 rack capacity in pods of 18. In addition to the Newark centre, Timico implements an MPLS core network that operates on sites in London’s Docklands, Fareham in Hampshire and Ipswich.



It is of critical importance that data is cooled efficiently while remaining cost effective. On site, all equipment comprises cold aisle containment cooling operating on an environmentally friendly low power consumption. This in turn plays a large role in our green hosting ethos as it reduces our carbon footprint even further.



Security and Accessibility

Security is no exception. The premises are monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through CCTV surveillance that is stored both locally and externally. The perimeter of the facilities are fenced off to pedestrians and vehicles. Access is only available through dual biometric and key cards, guaranteeing data is protected at all times.



Through KVMoIP we have full remote access, 24 hours a day, to ensure your servers run at optimal efficiency. In the event of needing access to hardware, Timico provide onsite support. There is an onsite fully qualified support team that can carry out actions based on our behalf, such as swapping out hard drives, RAM modules and network cabling for core switches that feature either PMI/ILO/DRAC or out of band serial access.



Speed and Reliability

The Newark data centre plays a large part in Timico’s national MPLS 10Gbps network - tapping into many connections ranging from BT21CN, NTL/Telewest, Global Crossing, Claranet, Interoute, KPN and NTT among others.



Exceeding Tier 3 standards, our choice of UK data centre is built for reliability and redundancy, incorporating a dedicated substation, UPS battery backup and powered by dual diesel powered generators.



Regional Data Centres

It has been argued that London based data centres are threatened by such factors as being on a 20 year flood plain, power supply deficiencies and risks also in the event of terrorism. External data centres based further north of London and, at times, those based in Europe are more efficient and reliable. Our choice of Timico is no exception.



With the connectivity of Timico’s own national network that connects through its own London Docklands site, we are confident of the speeds and reliability we can pass on to our customers, offering them a premium service, yet at an affordable price.



About Hosting.co.uk

www.hosting.co.uk is quickly becoming the #1 choice for people looking for UK hosting. Their 100% network uptime guarantee, affordable pricing and 24x7 responsive customer service is resulting in many 5 star service reviews across a number of review sites, including www.reviewcentre.com.