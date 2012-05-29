Businesses Rush to Sign up for Tetrabyte's Monthly, No-Obligation Broadband Packages

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Business owners face a unique set of challenges when it comes to their IT needs. Specialised IT services are often required, but many companies do not have the budget to hire their own IT staff or increase the size of their existing IT departments. Standard IT service providers leave business owners dealing with multiple vendors and limited support at high costs.



In an environment where computer technology is evolving faster and faster every day, businesses are trying to find ways to stay up to date with the latest technology and manage everyday IT issues. Recently, business owners have begun to talk about a website that allows them to do both of these things.



Tetrabyte is providing businesses across the UK with IT support, hosting and broadband services that enable these businesses to increase productivity and reduce costs — especially when it comes to small business broadband. The website explains how Tetrabyte differentiates itself from other broadband providers:



‘Typical Business Broadband is really home Broadband with a different support team – Tetrabyte’s Business Broadband is truly tailored to suit your businesses’ needs with dedicated UK support. With prioritised traffic handling, Unlimited Broadband usage and a dedicated static IP Address you can be certain that any E-Mail servers or Websites you host will have the highest possible uptime, giving you peace of mind that your business won’t suffer from any unnecessary downtime’.



Tetrabyte is the only company in the UK to offer truly unlimited broadband usage with no set-up fees and £29.99 monthly contracts with no yearly obligations. These advantages cannot be found with any other provider and are offered in addition to a free professionally configured router and Tetrabyte’s free support call centre. Customers can sign up and pay for this unique business broadband service instantly online.



The website features descriptions of Tetrabyte’s full range of IT services, which include remote IT support, managed exchange, remote offsite backup, business hosting and domain management and managed anti-virus & anti-spyware service. Businesses can read the blog for updates on the company’s services as well as general news on mobile technology, computer technology and telecommunications. Using the website’s online form, customers can easily contact Tetrabyte regarding questions or price quotes, and they can check out feedback posted by current clients.



About Tetrabyte

For more information, please visit: http://www.tetrabyte.com/