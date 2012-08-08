Businesses Showcase Themselves at Trade Shows Thanks to Supplies Provided by American Images Displays

Redmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Trade shows are important for many business and industrial professionals. By going to trade shows, these individuals can make important contacts and reach out to potential clients.



In order to make the most out of participating in a trade show, businesses and individuals must ensure that their stands are properly showcased. Their stand is part of their marketing and reflects on the quality of the business.



Thanks to a company called American Image Displays, many trade show participants are making great impressions at their events. This company has been serving clients nationally and worldwide for more than 25 years, and as a result, its website has generated a lot of attention.



American Image Displays knows that trade shows represent an important opportunity for any kind of business. “Trade shows provide fantastic opportunities to promote a brand, introduce new products and services, as well as meet prospective clients and develop company sales. Exhibit marketing also gives you a chance to network with key industry contacts, learn more about your competitors, and spend some valuable time strengthening relationships with customers and suppliers,” asserts the company’s website.



On the American Image Displays website, customers will find a variety of trade show supplies, such as popup displays, panel displays, tension displays, tabletop displays, gazebos and tents, and banner stands.



Plus, new products have recently been added to the website, like backlit graphic skins for Xpressions-brand displays. These products can be placed anywhere as 1x1 skins on any of the available Xpressions-kit configurations. Other new products include large Xpressions-brand monitor mounts, which can hold monitors of up to 55 inches and 79 pounds. These heavy-duty stands can be set up in only 30 seconds and themselves weigh only 20 pounds each.



Visitors to the American Images Displays website will also find the company’s blog, which provides a free resource for numerous trade show display ideas.



At the American Image Displays website, trade show participants can find all the elements that they need to stand out from the crowd.



About American Image Displays

American Image Displays is a family-owned and operated business located in Redmond, Washington. The company has provided fast and friendly service to national and global clients for over 25 years. Using a trained and experienced staff of consultants and in-house designers, American Image Displays provides a one-stop solution for all trade show requirements, including full display systems, graphics and accessories, display rentals, storage, shipping, repair and installation and dismantle (I&D) services.



For more information, please visit: http://american-image.com