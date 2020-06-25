Businesses Stock Their Shelves for Less with Summer Essentials from EROSWholesale.com

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Temperatures are heating up across the country, and people everywhere are eager to break out of the COVID-19 quarantine and enjoy some fun in the sun. Businesses can meet the incredible demand for essential summertime items — and stay within their tight budgets — by shopping EROSWholesale.com for wholesale flip flops, sandals, swimwear, sunglasses, and much more.



The July 4th holiday is fast approaching, so retailers looking to stock up in time for backyard barbecues, pool parties, and beach getaways should visit the EROSWholesale.com website now. There, they will find an unbeatable selection of party supplies, beach towels, and swimwear in bulk for low wholesale prices.



Families throwing graduation, birthday, or anniversary parties this summer will be looking for inexpensive balloons, disposable dinnerware, and other themed decor so that they can celebrate in style. EROSWholesale.com carries all of these things in wholesale quantities so that stores can fill their shelves.



Additionally, EROSWholesale.com carries wholesale hand sanitizer so businesses can meet their customers' hygiene needs throughout the coming seasons. Although COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to lift, it's as important as ever for people to keep their hands clean when they're going out in public or planning a gathering. Stocking up on alcohol-based hand sanitizer is easy and inexpensive with EROSWholesale.com.



To shop for wholesale sandals, flip flops, swimwear, hygiene products, or party supplies, visit EROSWholesale.com today. As a one-stop online shop for high-quality items at low wholesale prices, EROSWholesale.com wishes all businesses success during the summer months and beyond.



About EROSWholesale.com

As a family owned and operated company for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com (also known as Eros Hosiery Company) has grown from a regional distributor to an international importer and wholesaler for over 15,000 products. They cover countless product lines and are an amazing one-stop-shop that believes in the quality that small business can provide. Priding themselves on diversity of product lines and adaptability to current markets, EROSWholesale.com strives to stay at the forefront of the wholesale industry.



Contact EROSWholesale.com online or by phone at 1-888-EROS-PRO.