Businesses Tipped on How to Surf Google's Latest Update by Top SEO

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- With Google constantly changing, refining, or redesigning their search engine algorithms, SEO gimmicks used by many amateur SEO “gurus” often become useless, leaving websites behind in the shuffle. Mod Girl Marketing tips off website owners on the latest updates to Google’s search engine ranking system, Hummingbird and Penguin 2.1, and how they affect search results and SEO strategies.



Mod Girl Marketing has always focused its marketing on consistently providing high quality content both onsite and in its marketing efforts, which results in a natural accumulation of backlinks from high-ranking sites. Mod Girl Marketing clients, then, remain largely unaffected by Google’s most recent updates that Google spokesperson Matt Cutts says will noticeably affect approximately 1% of all search queries, but that some analysts believe will affect search results significantly more. Some websites have been “decimated” by Google’s October 4 tweak, according to SEO Round Table.



While Google previously emphasized matching simple keyword phrases, the October 4 Hummingbird update emphasizes the semantics of longer search queries for what Google considers more-accurate results. This is especially the case for queries in the form of a question. Google’s purpose is to provide answers to questions rather than just matching word phrases. Matching simple phrases such as “California real estate” have less value than the long-tail question, “Where can I find a foreclosure specialist in Los Angeles California?” as an example.



SEO practices recommend by Mod Girl Marketing to adapt to the October Hummingbird and Penguin 2.1 update are listed on Mod Girl’s latest blog post. A few of these adjustments include,



1). Cut to the chase –Skip reconsideration requests with Google, and remove bad links pointing to the website in question, removing all links coming in from low quality sites; use a link detox tool for this purpose as described on the Mod Girl blog.



2). Build up links and inner pages on authority sites including YouTube, LinkedIn, PR Web, Pinterest, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Groupon and Tumblr.



3). Create new, smaller websites with 5 to 10 page of content each with highly focused objectives and information. Consult the Mod Girl blog for effective and specific ways to adjust to Google Hummingbird changes involving long-tail keywords and questions.



Mod Girl Marketing uses data analytics as a backbone for relevant keyphrase analysis. With a consistent focus on high quality end-user content, Mod Girl Marketing clients outpace competition and stay on top.



Visit the Mod Girl Marketing blog to acquire ideas and details on effective SEO practices that stand the test of time.



Contact Mod Girl Marketing at info@modgirlmarketing.com or 800-388-7732.