Bussines Seeker Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Ultimate Face Shield

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Bussines Seeker is a Mexico based family owned and operated business that has proudly announced the launch of an all-new and effective face shield with the outstanding properties of copper to protect people against COVID-19. Known as CSC01 Copper Shield, this ultimate face mask has high durability and offers a wide range of features that make it an effective protection against the pandemic and other diseases.



In addition, Bussines Seeker has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this shield to the world, and it is welcoming generous community support. Moreover, CSC01 is an adjustable face shield that is made with recyclable and biodegradable materials, which protect the users from contamination and particles that they could come into contact with.



"In this elegant and beautiful copper shield, we are offering a wide range of advantages and benefits, but the biggest benefit is that it is washable and reusable and has no filters that need any replacement." Said the spokesperson of Bussines Seeker, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bussinesseeker/csc01-copper-shield-real-antivirus-eco-shield-mask and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and distribution of this ultimate face mask. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of around $91,153, and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Bussines Seeker

Bussines Seeker is a Mexico based family owned company that has created the ultimate face mask to protect people from the ongoing global pandemic. The mask is called CSC01 Copper Shield and it offers several great advantages over the other masks available in the markets. The mask is available in 2 sizes and the company is currently raising funds for this project in a recently launched Kickstarter campaign.



Contact:

Contact Person: María Silvia Vilchis Sánchez

Company: Bussines Seeker

State: Santa Fe

State: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Phone: +52 7293319523

Email: supprer@outlook.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bussinesseeker/csc01-copper-shield-real-antivirus-eco-shield-mask