Busy Bee…Who Me? Whimsical New Children's Book Instils Vital Team-Playing Values

While many children's books simply tell a story, Mecca Dyas's ground-breaking new release fuses an adventurous narrative with a potentially life-changing moral lesson.



Titled ‘Busy Bee…Who Me?’, the book is helping thousands of children around the world understand the true importance of being helpful and always remaining a team player.



The enchanting story involves Bree, a little girl bee who spends her days playing and napping. However, after suddenly discovering a bee hive, its worker bees diligently convince her of the value of hard work and the important responsibility of joining in to help others.



“It’s a quiet lesson to children that is masked by a fun and adventure-filled story. Children don’t like books that hammer home life-lessons, so I am trying to weave the book’s positive values around a gripping and thought-provoking story,” says Dyas.



Continuing, “This has resulted in a book that children love to read. While simultaneously learning, the result is extremely positive.”



The book is accompanied by a series of plush merchandise items, an interactive website and even an opportunity for young readers to join the ‘Honey Bee Crew’. With such a positive impact on the lives of all readers, critics praise the efforts of Dyas and her illustrator, Mr. Scott.



Due to her success, Dyas has been invited to a book signing at The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2013. All members of the media are welcome to attend and meet the author in person.



‘Busy Bee…Who Me?’ is available now from the book’s official website: http://www.breethebusybee.com



Character Profile:



Hi! My name is Bree and I’m The Busy Bee! Not too long ago, I wasn’t that busy, Because I LOVED to Play and have Fun! Not that there’s anything wrong with playing and having fun! But I discovered it was so much MORE FUN to have dreams and work hard to make them come TRUE!



My wings get all a flutter when I am out buzzing about helping others! I live in La La Land and I buzz around with The Honey Bee Crew. We sing and dance and laugh A LOT while we make the Honey!…and of course I LOVE my friends and family! Hi, Mom!



When I grow up maybe I will become Bee-resident of La La Land!"



Maybe I will seek my fame in fortune in “Honeywood”! Who knows in life you can bee whatever you want to bee! There are so many amazing choices! I’m so excited that you decided to bee-friend me! It truly is such an honor!



Let’s dream BIG together then “Make it Happen”!



About the Author: Mecca Dyas

Mecca Dyas hails from behind the Orange Curtain. (The"OC") A former professional dancer and fashion stylist extraordinaire! Mecca grew up loving the arts in all mediums.The creation of Bree “The Busy Bee” came to her as a bedtime story that she told one night on a whim and it magically stuck with her.



Through hard work and determination, she fulfilled her dream of producing "Busy Bee Who Me?" a magical children’s book to share with the world. With the heart of a warrior and soul of a visionary, Mecca has a simple motto,“DREAM BIG, THEN MAKE IT HAPPEN”! VIVA La BEE!!