Busy February on Tap for Vidicom's Sky Terrace Studios

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- New York based multi-media agency, Vidicom has scheduled a number of notable, in studio events for the month of February. Recipient of the Public Relations Society of America's 2012 Bronze Anvil Award, Vidicom has assembled experts from a wide array of fields to host informative programs in their in-house studio. Among the shows scheduled for February are:



- Nutrition Expert, Diane Henderiks, hosts "Healthy Family Food Choices for You and Your Heart." The author of “Dietitian in the Kitchen” will offer diet and exercise tips.

- Former Real Housewife of New York City, Cindy Barshop, hosts "Get Your Glow on for Valentine’s Day." Barshop will outline beauty tips and ideas.

- Danielle Knox, host of The Balancing Act on Lifetime Television and award winning journalist, presents "Gifts for Valentine's Day." Knox will provide gifting advice, as well as suggestions on where to go and what to do on a Valentine's Day date.

- Style Expert, Katrina Szish, hosts "Red Carpet Looks for Less." Drawing on years of experience working for GQ, Vogue and YM, Szish will discuss how to keep up with current fashion trends on a budget.



About Vidicom

Based in New York City, Vidicom has produced cutting-edge branded content to capture and engage consumers since 1982. In 2012, Vidicom launched InteracTV, the live streaming of brand experts interacting with consumers on Facebook. The company's revolutionary network, Citybuzz, distributes editorial content featuring major brands in-flight, in hotels, taxis and more. In addition, Vidicom creates and distributes multi-platform content solutions for exclusive media partners and channels.