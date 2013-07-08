Busy Summer Moving Season: Plan Moves Early Says Victory Van Corporation

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau show that the nation’s overall mover rate has increased from a record low of 11.6 percent in 2011 to 12.0 percent in 2012. Approximately 36.5 million people above the age of 1 year moved, an increase from the 2011 estimate of 35.1 million. This trend, says Chris Patton of Victory Van Corporation (VictoryVan.com), can certainly be seen in the increased business these days.



Says Patton, "Granted, the summer months from mid-May to mid-September are always busy, but it's been an especially busy season for us over last year. We certainly advise anyone looking to move to plan head and book early. It's important for families and businesses to remember everyone moving always wants to move at the beginning and end of each month regardless of the season, so they are particularly busy for moving companies and may require more flexibility and advanced scheduling." Patton also says many moving companies will often offer more flexible rates on moving if a company or household is available to move during the week.



Patton goes on to offer the following advice to families considering a move in the coming months. "Try to provide moving companies with as much notice as possible, especially if you are moving during the summer months. We recommend at least four to six weeks before your desired moving date. This will increase your likelihood of securing the pickup and delivery dates you desire."



Patton also suggests making sure the moving company residents secure an estimate from actually comes out to the home to give an accurate estimate, saying, "The relocation consultant should arrive at your home to perform a visual survey of your items. The consultant must be able to clearly see what is being moved in order to provide you with an accurate estimate. If you know of items that are out of view or will be eliminated, be certain to point them out to the consultant. Once the visual survey is completed, the consultant will calculate the weight, packing cost and any other charges related to your move." Additionally, he advises residents not to trust a telephone or website estimate.



Patton concludes, "The bottom line is that a move doesn't have to be a stressful one. If you have a company who has been in business for a number of years and has experience, it's old hat to them. They know what they're doing. You should be able to trust them to do it right and leave them to do it. You'll know it when you talk to their consultant; you'll just get that feeling that everything is going to be just right with them."



About Victory Van Corporation

Victory Van Corporation dates back to 1928 when founders began with Federal Storage Company of Washington, D.C. In 1945, Victory Van Corporation was founded and the two corporations, while independent, worked closely until Federal merged with another company in 1963. Victory has grown to become a diversified relocation and storage specialist, serving the area's domestic and international needs in the fields of air, sea, road and rail movement.