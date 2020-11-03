Busy Work Days Are Easier with Deliveries from Village Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Though many restaurants across the Keystone State are limiting hours and dine-in services to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the business operations that keep our economy going are still up and running. Event and office managers who are looking for a good way to say "thank you" to their hardworking employees are scheduling box lunches in Philadelphia from the team at Village Catering. With delicious hot and cold favorites available with convenient delivery schedules, ordering in from Village Catering has never been easier — or more delicious.



Village Catering is one of the only lunch restaurants in Northeast Philadelphia open seven days a week — and they've extended their culinary expertise to bring customized lunches to business owners, wherever they need them. Lunch deliveries from Village Catering can be customized to fit any dietary restrictions or allergies in their office, and may be served ready-to-heat in a convenient picnic format for anyone stuck at their desk through lunch. From Italian catering to simple sandwiches, the team at Village Catering is here to help everyone get back to their daily lives without worrying about what's for lunch.



Now is the perfect time for office managers to take a look at their upcoming schedule and to book their reservation for lunch delivery on any hectic days coming up. Anyone interested in learning more about the team of culinary experts working with Village Catering should give their team a call. To view a complete list of menu items, customers are encouraged to pay them a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



