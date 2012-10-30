Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Butadiene Europe and Middle East Market to 2020 - North American Supply Shortages to Drive European Exports, which is focused on the demand side of the Europe and Middle East butadiene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the Europe and Middle East butadiene demand in the major countries of the region. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting butadiene demand. The Europe and Middle East butadiene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Europe and Middle East butadiene market, covering all major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Browse : Butadiene Europe and Middle East Market to 2020

Scope



- Demand and production of butadiene in Europe and the Middle East collectively from 2000 to 2011, and forecasts for nine years to 2020.

- Demand and production of butadiene in Europe from 2000 to 2011, and forecasts for nine years to 2020.

- Demand and production of butadiene in the Middle East from 2000 to 2011, and forecasts for nine years to 2020.

- Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the European butadiene market.

- Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the Middle East butadiene market.

- Demand and production volume analysis and forecasts for major countries in the region, such as Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the UK, Poland, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

- Butadiene demand analysis for key end-use industries in Europe and the Middle East, and for all the major countries.

- Butadiene demand analysis for key end-use industries in Europe, and for all the major countries.

- Butadiene demand analysis for key end-use industries in the Middle East and for all the major countries.

- Import and export analysis and forecasts for all the major countries of Europe and the Middle East.

- Price analysis and forecasts of butadiene for all the major countries of Europe and the Middle East.

- Competitive landscape for Europe and the Middle East, and for all the major countries.

- The butadiene installed capacity and forecasts to 2020 for both regions.



Browse All Chemicals Market Research Reports



Reasons to buy



- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.

- Understand the differing pricing dynamics in Europe and the Middle East, and between various countries.

- Understand the drivers and restraints shaping the current and potential future markets.

- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis.

- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.

- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment.

- Develop custom strategies armed with validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis.

- Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them.

- Benchmark different countries by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of butadiene.

- Refine business strategies with a fuller understanding of the trends and developments shaping your markets.

- Gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the market in different countries of Europe and the Middle East.



Browse Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/butadiene-europe-and-middle-east-market-to-2020-north-american-supply-shortages-to-drive-european-exports-report.html