New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Butadiene Global Market to 2020 - Synthetic Rubber Demand Declines due to Slowdown in the Automobile Sector in Europe and Asia-Pacific"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Butadiene Global Market to 2020 - Synthetic Rubber Demand Declines due to Slowdown in the Automobile Sector in Europe and Asia-Pacific" is an in-depth report, which is focused on the demand side of the global butadiene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global butadiene demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting butadiene demand in each region. Global butadiene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global butadiene market, covering all major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the butadiene market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the butadiene markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.
- Butadiene Pricing forecasts and analyses of the major countries and regions.
- Butadiene Capacity share analyses of the key producers in all the major countries.
- The butadiene import and export trends in all major countries.
- The butadiene installed capacity during the 2010 to 2016 period for all major regions.
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets.
- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis.
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment.
- Develop custom strategies armed with validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd., BP p.l.c., China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, CNOOC Limited, CPC Corporation, Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd., Eni S.p.A., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., INEOS Group Limited, IRPC Public Company Limited, Japan-Singapore Petrochemicals Company Limited (JSPC)., JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chemical, Ltd., Liaoning Huajin Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., OAO "Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., QPI and Shell Petrochemicals (Singapore) Pte Ltd (QSPS)., Reliance Industries Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SIBUR Holding JSC, SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, Sterlitamak Kauchuk CSC, The National Petrochemical Company, Titan Group, Total S.A., TPC Group, Inc., Zeon Corporation
