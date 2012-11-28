Recently published research from GBI Research, "Butadiene Market in the Americas to 2020 - Persistent Supply Shortages due to Continued Substitution of Crude Oil by Shale Gas as the Feedstock", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Butadiene Market in the Americas to 2020 - Persistent Supply Shortages due to Continued Substitution of Crude Oil by Shale Gas as the Feedstock" is an in-depth report, which is focused on the demand side of the Americas butadiene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the Americas butadiene demand in the major countries of the region. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting butadiene demand in each region. The Americas butadiene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Americas butadiene market, covering all major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Demand and production of butadiene in Americas from 2000 to 2011 and forecasts for nine years to 2020
- Demand and production of butadiene in North America from 2000 to 2011 and forecasts for nine years to 2020
- Demand and production of butadiene in South and Central America from 2000 to 2011 and forecasts for nine years to 2020
- Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the North America butadiene market
- Detailed analysis of the key drivers and restraints for the South and Central America butadiene market
- Demand and production volume analysis and forecast by major countries in the region such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Butadiene demand analysis of by key end use industries in Americas and for all the major countries
- Butadiene demand analysis of by key end use industries in North America and for all the major countries
- Butadiene demand analysis of by key end use industries in South and Central America and for all the major countries
- Import and Export analysis and forecast for all the major countries of Americas
- Price analysis and forecasts of butadiene for all the major countries of the Americas
- Competitive landscape for Americas, North America, South and Central America and for all the major countries
- The butadiene installed capacity and forecasts to 2016 period for both the regions.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics in Americas and between various countries.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BASF SE, Braskem, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, TPC Group
