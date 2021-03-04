New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Butane market is forecast to reach USD 158.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butane is highly flammable, colorless, and can be easily liquefied gas. It is a fossil fuel and is used in homes or farms, in industry, and transportation, among others. It is used as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), lighters, refrigerant, and aerosols, among others. It is used to fuel the cutting torches and other equipment. As it can be easily compressed, gas canisters are an ideal choice for its storage.



The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Butane Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.



Furthermore, the report offers in-depth scrutiny of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis have also been included in the report. Strategic recommendations for the new and established market players are intended to assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the Butane market.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Butane market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Butane market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:

An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Butane market. The global Butane market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:

The leading contenders in the global Butane market are:

Chevron Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, British Petroleum, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Devron Energy Corporation, Conocco Phillips Inc, Energy Corporation of America, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Group, and Royal Dutch Shell plc, among others.



Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Isobutane

N-butane



Market Segmentation by Application:

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

Petrochemicals

Refineries

Others.



Market Segmentation by End-user:

Transportation

Residential

Agriculture

Refrigerant

Industrial

Others



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Butane Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Butane Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in autogas vehicle industry globally

4.2.2.2. Growing penetration of LPG as domestic fuel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating Prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continue…



