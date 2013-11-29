Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene and Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Applications (THF, PU, PBT, SBR, ABS, NBR Etc.), Bio-Based Alternatives, Downstream Potential, Market Size and Forecast, 2010 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene and MEK Market: Applications (THF, PU, PBT, SBR, ABS, NBR etc.), Bio-based Alternatives, Downstream Potential, Market Size and Forecast, 2010 – 2018, the global market for 1,4 butanediol was estimated to be 1,664 kilo tons in 2010, which is expected to reach 2,357.3 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In terms of revenues, the global market was estimated to be worth USD 3,660.8 million in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 5,940.4 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2013 to 2018. Asia Pacific with 55.3% of the global market share was estimated to be the largest market for 1,4 butanediol and it is expected to maintain its lead position till 2018. The global market for 2,3 butanediol was estimated to be 58 kilo tons in 2010, which is expected to reach market volumes of 74.4 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2013 to 2018.



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In order to provide competitive landscape of the market, report includes company market shares for 1,4 butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) along with their company profiles. Some of the companies profiled in this report include BASF, BioAmber, Dow Chemical, Dairen Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Chemicals, Genomatica, International Specialty Products, Invista, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Metabolix, Shanxi Sanwei, Shell Chemicals and S.K. Energy. The company profiles in the research report include company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments for each of the companies mentioned above, which will help assessing the competition prevailing in the market.



We have used a combination of both primary and secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report. We have first derived our market numbers by the means of secondary research for each segment covered in the report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the butanediol, butadiene and MEK market.



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This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol and its downstream applications in a global scenario . The research provides in-depth analysis of butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and MEK manufacturers, sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global synthetic 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. It also describes the major potential and emerging applications for both bio-based 1,4 butanediol and 2,3 butanediol. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies winning imperatives for them by segmenting the 1,4 butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and MEK market as below:



1,4 Butanediol Market, by Application:

Tetrahydrofuran

Polybutylene Teraphthalate

Gamma-Butyrolactone(GBL)

Polyurethanes



1,3 Butadiene Market, by Application:

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber

SB Latex

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Hexamethylenediamine

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Others



Methyl-Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market, by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Others

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following geographical markets:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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