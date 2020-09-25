New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- The global Butanediol market is forecast to reach USD 17.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butanediol is a chemical and is used to make the paint thinner, floor stripper, and other solvent products.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2684



The Global Butanediol Market is anticipated to dominate the economic landscape of the world, recording a substantial growth rate over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly evolving industry infrastructure, commercialization, and changes in the demands of the Butanediol market. The growth has established a strong foothold of the products and services offered by the Butanediol market.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others. The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Butanediol market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Reppe Process

Propylene Oxide Process



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/butanediol-market



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Leather

Agricultural Chemicals



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Butanediol Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Butanediol Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2684



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will address all your queries and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Browse Related Reports –



Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2027



Aerosol Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type, By Function, By Application and Forecast 2020-2027