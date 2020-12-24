New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Butanediol is primarily used for making other solvent products, floor stripper, and paint thinner. Butanediol is also used as a raw material for polyester resins and polyurethane that exhibit outstanding characteristics. It is a water-miscible, colorless, viscous liquid with a high boiling point. The butanediol market is expected to touch worth USD 17.13 billion in 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% through the estimated time frame.



Market Drivers:



Butanediol is primarily used for making other solvent products, floor stripper, and paint thinner. Butanediol is also used as a raw material for polyester resins and polyurethane that exhibit outstanding characteristics. It is a water-miscible, colorless, viscous liquid with a high boiling point. The butanediol market is expected to touch worth USD 17.13 billion in 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% through the estimated time frame.



Key participants include: BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Butanediol market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Reppe Process

Propylene Oxide Process



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Leather

Agricultural Chemicals



Regional Outlook:



Soaring demand for butanediol in industries, such as consumer appliances and electronics is responsible for the Asia Pacific region's dominance. Moreover, high investments in the automotive sector are also triggering demand for butanediol in this region. Other regions, like North America, are also presumed to grow due to the increasing need for distinct products in the industries, including cosmetic, paints & coatings, and plastics. Additionally, government regulations are stimulating demand for bio-based chemicals in North America.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Butanediol is also used as a plasticizer in cellulosic and polyesters as a carrier solvent in the printing ink, an adhesive (in leather, plastics, polyester laminates, and polyurethane footwear), a cleaning agent, in veterinary and agricultural chemicals and coatings.



Butanediol is also applicable as a humectant in pharmaceuticals and as a solvent in cosmetic formulations. It is imported as a solid wax in 200L steel drums and also is formulated materials.



Butanediol is converted to gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the body. GHB slows down the brain function and can cause loss of consciousness, along with the dangerous slowing of breathing and other vital functions. It also stimulates growth hormone secretion.



Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT) is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer. Butanediol is the key raw material for the production of PBT. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rising demand for lightweight vehicles due to their high performance, competitive pricing, strength, style, reliability, and safety.



Reppe process is a family of high-pressure, catalytic acetylene-reaction processes yielding (depending upon what the acetylene reacts with), butadiene, allyl alcohol, acrylonitrile, vinyl ethers and derivatives, acrylic acid esters, cyclooctatraene, and resins…Continued



Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:



Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.

Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.

Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.

Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.

Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.



