Butanediol is a raw material for polyurethane and polyester resins that show excellent characteristics. These products find several applications in everyday consumer products such as consumer durables such as electrical appliances and cars, clothing and shoe soles, industrial materials such as machine parts, as well as medical products. Butanediol is an important commercial chemical used to manufacture over 2.5 million tons of valuable polymers every year. Currently, the production of butanediol is entirely through petrochemistry.



The emerging and present key participants in the Butanediol market are:



BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Butanediol market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Reppe Process

Propylene Oxide Process



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Leather

Agricultural Chemicals



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Butanediol is also used as a plasticizer in cellulosic and polyesters as a carrier solvent in the printing ink, an adhesive (in leather, plastics, polyester laminates, and polyurethane footwear), a cleaning agent, in veterinary and agricultural chemicals and coatings.



Butanediol is also applicable as a humectant in pharmaceuticals and as a solvent in cosmetic formulations. It is imported as a solid wax in 200L steel drums and also is formulated materials.



Butanediol is converted to gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the body. GHB slows down the brain function and can cause loss of consciousness, along with the dangerous slowing of breathing and other vital functions. It also stimulates growth hormone secretion.



Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT) is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer. Butanediol is the key raw material for the production of PBT. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rising demand for lightweight vehicles due to their high performance, competitive pricing, strength, style, reliability, and safety.



Reppe process is a family of high-pressure, catalytic acetylene-reaction processes yielding (depending upon what the acetylene reacts with), butadiene, allyl alcohol, acrylonitrile, vinyl ethers and derivatives, acrylic acid esters, cyclooctatraene, and resins...Continued



