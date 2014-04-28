Butchers Hook Brings Feature Film Opportunities for Everyone

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Video production has emerged as a great mode of promoting products and services for companies. Not only are they attractive, but also conveys the message of the customers in a much easier manner. There are vast numbers of companies who have emerged to offer their services to help corporates promote their brands. However, most of these companies are expensive and can be difficult for each and every small customer to avail of. Moreover, not all of them might have the experience of projecting the videos in the manner desired. A video which is not made in accordance to the message which needs to be portrayed could be disastrous for a brand. This is why customers need to take services from a reliable and experienced service provider.



One such London motion graphics agency which caters to the needs of various customers is the Butchers Hook Video production and Marketing Company. Being a corporate video production agency they have been around for quite some time and has been involved in production of various popular videos. This includes the Global Promotions Launch Video of SanDisk or the TV Advert for Canopies UK. Other known video production has been the music promos for the Metalheadz, promo for Ideal Home Show for Boz Boz and Quiet Mark, Easter Egg Hunt web video for Create.net, etc. For more information on the projects they have undertaken and delivered people can check the work page on their website. They are certainly among the most experienced video production Brighton companies today.



The primary motive of this video production agency is to bring the feature film scope available to the small scale corporate and web video production companies. The team is led by Evan Pugh who is the creative director at the company. He has the Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here under his credits. Like Cairns is the senior producer and has been involved in creation of many films as well as advertisements on the television. The other members in the team include professionals who have a rich experience and are from heavy corporate as well as commercial backgrounds. Each of them have been part of numerous adverts for both British and international markets. In order to know about the charges and the kind of services they have on offer, people can check their website. The Rate Card section on the website offers pricing for different kinds of marketing videos such as motion graphics design , etc. The section also presents sample videos which the company has created in the past. The videos production offered are for 2D and 3D animations and start as low as £2000.



About Butchers Hook Video Production and Marketing

Butchers Hook Video Production and Marketing is a company which offers its services for video production. These services are offered at competitive pricing so that even small corporates can avail of the great medium of video promotion for their brands.



For Media Contact:

Company : Haveabutchers.co.uk

City, State, Country: London, England, UK

Website: http://www.haveabutchers.co.uk/