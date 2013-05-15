Butler & Stag Celebrate First Birthday as Estate Agent Grows to Span East and North London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The property market in London is one of the busiest, most competitive and expensive markets in the world. It is no surprise then that estate agents must be premier experts in their field in order to operate successfully. One business combining such knowledge with a fresh and streamlined approach is Butler and Stag, a new agency begun by agents with over 25 years of experience in the industry. As they celebrate their first birthday, business couldn’t be better, as they have now extended their reach to most of east and north London.



The company was started by a collection of successful East London Estate Agents who wanted to do things differently; a central philosophy in their home district of Shoreditch. Standing out from the crowd, they now represent properties across east London and are making in-roads through North London boroughs like Hoxton and Islington.



Their website has recently been updated with a suite of testimonials attesting to their ability to sell amid fierce competition as well as their knack for connecting selling clients with what have become their future homes.



A spokesperson for Butler & Stag explained, “We aim to combine the best aspects of a traditional independent estate agency with a friendly, customer focused approach that takes out much of the hassle many people experience when using estate agents. Due to our wealth of experience, we make sure to only deal in areas of London we know inside and out, but that map has been growing exponentially as more and more clients choose us rather than faceless corporate competitors. We emphasize forming good working relationships with clients of maximising profit because we intended to be here for a long time to come.”



About Butler & Stag

Butler & Stag are a traditional independent estate agency, with over 25 years London property experience. Made up from a collection of successful estate agents, they aim to be recognised for their superior professional service and their intimate local knowledge of all the areas they operate in. Specialising in all aspects of residential property, their friendly and enthusiastic nature ensures that their clients continually return to sell, let, buy and rent through Butler & Stag. For more information, please visit: http://www.butlerandstag.com/