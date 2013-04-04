"Butt Lift Alternative" Buttock Enhancement Cream Seeks Retail Distributors at International Lingerie Show 2013 in Las Vegas

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Bootiful Butt Cream, a non-surgical alternative to buttock augmentation procedures, will be demonstrated at the April, 2013 edition of the International Lingerie Show in Las Vegas from April 8th through 10th. The all-natural product will be available for sampling in booth 741 at the Rio Hotel and Casino.



“We’re totally committed to making our distributors a success,” said Byron Thierry of Priced-Right-Products. “Distributors can get started with only 12 jars of the product, which retails for $39.99. And we will work with you to get you very attractive wholesale pricing depending on quantity. We also offer marketing support including product images and copy.” Priced-Right-Products even handles product returns on behalf of distributors.



The cream, which includes a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, natural botanical extracts and other natural ingredients, is covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee.



Bootiful Butt Cream is among the first buttock enhancement products available. It contains a blend of all-natural ingredients that are clinically shown to plump up and firm the tissues of the dermis and epidermis, reducing wrinkles, dimples and the look of cellulite.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgery (APAS), Americans spent more than $31 million on buttock augmentation surgeries in 2010, a 40 percent increase over the previous year. “This demonstrate’s America’s obsession with firm, shapely buttocks,” says Thierry. “Though they are expensive and painful, buttock augmentation procedures are one of the fastest-growing segments of the plastic surgery industry. Complications are not uncommon, and many patients have to take weeks off work after an augmentation procedure. Naturally, Bootiful Butt Cream can’t get you the same results as a surgical procedure, but keep in mind, it costs only a tiny fraction of what a butt enhancement surgery would cost, and the risk of complications is practically nothing,” says Thierry.



