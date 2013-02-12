Butterfield 8 American Gastropub in White Plaines Expands Their Impressive Wine List

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Butterfield 8 American Gastropub, one of the most popular White Plains restaurants, announces the expansion of their impressive wine list. With the addition of 5 new wines by the glass, and all new Half Bottle list, BUtterfield 8 is sure to attract the sophisticated bar-goer. No longer is a bottle of wine just a dinner accompaniment. At BUtterfield 8, Bottle service takes on a whole new meaning with the likes of Cakebread, Chimney Rock, Opus One, and Caymus. Guests interested in checking out the new wine list for themselves can stop in for a drink after work and enjoy $4 glasses of Select Wine from 4pm-7pm. For more information on the restaurant’s new wine list, call 914-358-4881.



Other than having an impressive wine list for sophisticated bar-goers, Butterfield 8 American Gastropub is also a popular sports bar in White Plains. There is plenty of room at the main bar area for sport fans to enjoy an ice cold drink, while watching the day’s big sporting events. With multiple HDTVs, guests of Butterfield 8 American Gastropub will see every second of NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA action. There is no better way to watch the game than by enjoying one of the tasty appetizers at the bar area. Butterfield 8 American Gastropub offers daily food and drink specials for each and every game. Appetizers guests can choose from include Creole Shrimp & Grits, Eggplant Bruschetta, Sweet & Spicy Wings, Dirty Chips and mac & cheese. With all of these great options, Butterfield 8 American Gastropub will be number one on any bar-goer’s list.



Other than serving tasty appetizers for sporting events, Butterfield 8 American Gastropub also serves daily happy hour specials. There is no need to rush to the bar right after work, because the happy hour is available every Monday to Friday, from 5 pm until 8 pm. At the bar area, young professionals stopping by after work, will enjoy $3 domestic beers, $4 house wines and $5 select cocktails.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Happy Hour specials are available daily.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com.