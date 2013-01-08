Butterfield 8 American Restaurant & Lounge in NYC Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Butterfield 8 American Restaurant & Lounge, the famous restaurant and lounge in NYC, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. Last year brought many incredible moments to Butterfield 8 and the restaurant is hoping 2013 will be even bigger and brighter. To make even more incredible moments, Butterfield 8 will be providing new party packages for private parties in NYC. Private party packages will include open bar access, customized food and beverage packages and amazing catering options. Butterfield 8 American Restaurant & Lounge has experience hosting many great events including bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, bridal showers and corporate parties in NYC. To hear more about what Butterfield 8 has to offer for private parties and corporate events, contact the event coordinator at 215-679-0646 or email mlogan@butterfield8lounge.com.



Along with multiple party planning options, Butterfield 8 also provides a spacious private party room in NYC. The private party room can hold up to 100 guests and can accommodate groups of any size for each occasion. For guests who choose to reserve a private party room for their celebration, an event staff will be on hand throughout the night to serve those drinks and food from their customized package options. An open bar will make any private party memorable. The open bar will give guests access to an unlimited supply of drinks. Cheaper than paying per drink, a set amount is paid at the beginning of the night, so guests do not have to worry about paying at the end of the night. There is no better way to celebrate a private party in NYC than by reserving a private party room at Butterfield 8.



Guests do not just visit Butterfield 8 for private parties. They also visit because Butterfield 8 offers the best lunch in Midtown. Guests can start off their dining experience with a tasty appetizer, whether it is the sushi tuna, French onion soup, or the crispy mac & cheese squares. From there, they can choose between a delicious soup, salad, sandwich or burger. No matter which option guests choose, they will be happy that they visited Butterfield 8 for lunch. From there, they can choose between a delicious soup, salad, sandwich or burger." Can we change that to, the selection ranges from salads and sandwiches to delicious entrees like the Peppercorn Skirt Steak or Scallops over Risotto.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.