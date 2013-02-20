Butterfield 8 in NYC Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials Throughout February

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Butterfield 8, an established football bar in NYC, announces new Happy Hour drink specials throughout the month of February. There is no better way to kick-off the beginning of Spring Training than by enjoying an ice cold drink at the bar. Tiring days at work, obscene prices, long commutes – New York can be cruel. But don’t worry, “you tired, you poor, you huddled masses.” There is a place with happy hour deals that will change a guest’s attitude with the first sip of $3 Bud Light or $5 Vodka and Soda. Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge offers incredible weekly specials and the best Happy Hour in Midtown. These Happy Hour Specials are run every Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm.



On Mondays and Tuesdays customers come and enjoy the Bar Stool Special, a cold beer and a burger for only $12. On Tapas Tuesdays, Butterfield 8 offers a selection of delicious Tapas and Specialty Cocktails for $8. On Wine Down Wednesday, select Red and White Wines are $5 from 6pm to Close. For all sporting events, Butterfield 8 offers their Game Watch Special; $30 for Unlimited Wings and Bud Light Draft for the duration of the game. Whether a guest is having a long and stressful day or are simply in the mood for a fun night, Butterfield 8 has all Happy Hour customers leaving happy and satisfied. A happy hour is a perfect addition to private parties in NYC. If a group wants a more intimate experience, they can enjoy their time in one of the spacious private party rooms. In the private party rooms there is more than enough room for guests to mingle the night away. Larger groups can inquire about reserving the main bar area. Event staff at Butterfield 8 will make sure every private happy hour or party is fun and exciting.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.