Butterfield 8 in Stamford, Ct. Now Offers New Happy Hour Specials Every Monday Through Friday Nights

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Butterfield 8 in Stamford, Ct. now offers new happy hour specials, every Monday through Friday night in December. For Happy Hour in Stamford, Butterfield 8 will be serving $3 domestic beers, $4 house wines and $5 select cocktails. Along with the cheap drink specials, guests will be able to sample food items from the $8 bar menu. Butterfield’s happy hour menu is available every weekday, from 5 pm to 8 pm.



Here is what a recent guest of Butterfield 8 in Stamford had to say in a review on OpenTable.com: “A colleague raved about the NYC location so when I saw the restaurant had a sister location in Stamford I had to visit. I loved the food but what were even better is my great conversations with the GM, Doug and the new chef, Matt. They are so outgoing, personable and accommodating. Their restaurant is a perfect fit for a single guest or large parties. Great food, great vision and great atmosphere. I am typically in Manhattan weekly for work but we have a project in Stamford. I will definitely rec this venue to my colleagues on the project.”



Other than affordable drinks during the middle of the week, Butterfield 8 in Stamford is also the host to many private parties in Stamford, Ct, especially during the holiday season. People in the city rely on Butterfield 8 for their spacious private party rooms and extensive food menu. Butterfield 8 offers customized food and drink packages for every party that is hosted at the bar. Whether the party is for a large group of workers of an office, or an intimate dinner with friends, Butterfield 8 will make the special accommodations necessary for a fun night out on the town. The bar/restaurant is a highly favorable place for corporate employees in their 20s and 30s looking for a reliable place to host their corporate events in Stamford.



About Butterfield 8 Stamford

Butterfield 8 Stamford is the premier restaurant and lounge where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Butterfield 8 Stamford has a private party room available for any occasion, whether it is for a corporate meeting, birthday party, bachelorette party or baby shower.



To learn more visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.