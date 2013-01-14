Butterfield 8 in White Plains, NY, Announces New Happy Hour Specials on Friday Nights

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Butterfield 8, the famous wine bar in White Plains, announces new happy hour drink specials every Friday night in December. The bar will be serving $3 domestic beers, $4 house wines and $5 select cocktails. The cheap drink specials are available every Monday through Friday; from 5 pm to 8 pm. Joining friends and co-workers during the Happy Hour at Butterfield 8, is a great way to spend a few hours after work or class. Call 914.517.3646 for more information on future happy hour specials or events.



Steven L, a recent guest of Butterfield 8 in White Plains, had this to say in a Yelp review: “I've eaten here several times and loved it. The Staff/bartenders are very attentive and the atmosphere is great. I highly recommend the creole shrimp/grits, dirty chips, stuffed meatball, and mac& cheese so far on the appetizer list. I liked the cod, jambalaya, chicken and bass on the entrees. Butterfield offers a great bar scene and large selection of drinks. I also like the Schneider beer; it’s definitely worth a try.”



Purchasing four storefronts in White Plains, John Gazzola is leading his own restaurant renaissance with Butterfield 8, Mulberry Street and Lola’s Mexican Kitchen. “Every area needs a downtown, and White Plains has become that in Westchester,” says Gazzola. “I wanted to create a destination for people to go to eat.”



The extensive food menu is a main reason why Butterfield 8 is one of the premier White Plains bars in New York. Its original Manhattan outlet offers a long menu of democratic bistro, pub, and steakhouse standards. Recently hired Chef, Matt Safarowic is dedicated to making it the tastiest menu in New York. As the head chef for all four restaurants John Gazzola has established in White Plains, Matt Safarowic is the protégé of The Cookery’s Dave Dibari.



About Butterfield 8 White Plains

Butterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Happy Hour specials are available daily.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com.