Butterfield 8 in White Plains Recently Named Westchester's Newest Hot Spot by the Open Table Diners' Choice Awards

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Quickly becoming one of the most popular White Plains restaurants, BUtterfield 8, the newest Gastropub to hit Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, was recently recognized as a great Westchester “Hot Spot” and an exciting new venue with a “Vibrant Bar Scene” by the Open Table Diners’ Choice Awards. BUtterfield 8 has everything to make your night special, whether you are looking for a romantic date night or a night out with friends. The versatile Gastropub welcomes diners who are looking for a casual evening of sensational food in a relaxing atmosphere. The bar crowd trickles in just in time to continue the evening with good drinks and great friends. The wide selection of specialty cocktails helps to complete a night out on the town. Specialty cocktails include the Cucumber Cocktail with nolet gin, muddled cucumbers, simple syrup and club soda; The Pomtini with Ketel One vodka, POM wonderful, grapefruit juice, sour mix and simple syrup, garnished with an orange; and the Chocolate Espresso Martini with illy espresso, Stoli vanil vodka, Kahlua, crème de cacao and chocolate syrup.



Other than serving delicious food items and drink specials, BUtterfield 8 American Gastropub is also a popular sports bar in White Plains. Multiple HDTV’s surround the bar, creating the ideal sporting event experience. Guests that stop by for Happy Hour, every Monday through Friday from 5-8pm, can catch all of the night’s action with $3 domestic beers, $4 house wines and $5 select cocktails. With a friendly staff, great specials and a welcoming atmosphere, there is no better place to meet up with friends, family or co-workers than Butterfield 8 in White Plains.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com or to make reservations please call 914-358-4881.