Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Butterfield 8 is now taking reservations for private holiday parties. As a two level Restaurant and Lounge, Butterfield 8 has private party rooms available for many types of events in Stamford. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of savory food options on their catering menu. Along with a TV in each private party room, Butterfield 8 features three full bars and a staff that will take care of every party need. To reserve a holiday party, contact Meghan at 203-504-8123.



As a premier event venue of Fairfield County, Butterfield 8 Stamford also offers daily happy hour drink specials including Domestic Beers, House Wines and Select Cocktails. Every Monday through Friday night, from 5 to 8 pm, Butterfield 8 offers an $8 Bar Menu.



Alex M. had this to say in a review about Butterfield 8 Stamford: “Really cracking here on Friday nights… The crowd is a dressy but pretty kick back party crowd, dancing and drinking... Good times overall. If you are into top 40/dance/party music and drinking, this is the best place to do so on weekends in Stamford.”



About Butterfield 8 Stamford

Butterfield 8 Stamford is a restaurant and lounge where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are welcome, with private dining & event space available. Whether someone is looking to book a holiday party, corporate meeting, birthday party or baby shower, Butterfield 8 Stamford has a private party room idea for any occasion.



To learn more visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.