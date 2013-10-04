Butterfield 8 NYC Announces Denver Broncos Game Watch Parties All Season Long

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Butterfield 8 NYC is pleased to announce that they are officially recognized as a Denver Broncos bar by the National Football League. During the entire season, die-hard Denver Broncos fans will be treated to exciting game watch parties, featuring $30 unlimited Bud Light drink specials throughout each game. At the bar, guests can catch ever second of action on HDTV’s and hear all the game action on the state-of-the-art surround sound system. Don’t miss out on another seven touchdown game by Peyton Manning. Visit Butterfield 8 all season long. For more information on drink specials and to find out when the Denver Broncos will be playing, call 212-679-0646. The restaurant encourages visitors to celebrate another successful Denver Broncos season.



Celebrating the Denver Broncos with football fans isn’t the only reason to visit Butterfield 8. The restaurant is also one of the top establishments to host birthday parties and private parties in NYC. Individuals interested in having Butterfield 8 host their after-work gatherings, birthday parties, or corporate event, can inquire through email at info@butterfield8nyc.com. As part of the private party hosting services, Butterfield 8 offers party packages that include everything needed for a successful party. For private parties, the event staff at Butterfield 8 can make any accommodations necessary including providing catering services and open bar specials, which also may come in handy for private parties during Denver Bronco games.



Birthday parties in NYC can be reserved for any day of the week. If someone wants to plan a surprise party for their friend, they can get together with the event staff beforehand to go over drink specials and ideas for decorations. Butterfield 8 is the main venue for 21st, 30th and other milestone birthdays, surprise parties, and any other themed birthday party. Guests will love the comfortable, party atmosphere offered by Butterfield 8.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.