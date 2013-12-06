Butterfield 8 NYC Announces Happy Hour and Corporate Event Specials This Winter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Butterfield 8 NYC is pleased to announce new specials for happy hour and corporate events in New York City. When residents of New York City, or people visiting the city, are searching for a place that has great food, drinks and lively social events, Butterfield 8 is the place that is turned to. After a long day at the office or at a business meeting with a potential new client, it is good to know that Butterfield 8 will be waiting with an ice cold beer for everyone. Happy hour is served every Monday through Friday, from 4pm-7pm. There will be more than enough time to enjoy a few drinks with co-workers after a busy day.



Guests can enjoy a night full of sips from $3 Bud light drafts, or $5 Vodka and Soda mixes. Other than offering a very accommodating happy hour in NYC Midtown, Butterfield 8 also offers other specials throughout the week including the Bar Stool Special on Mondays and Tuesdays. During the Bar Stool Special, guests can enjoy an ice cold beer and hot, delicious burger combo for the low price of $12. The sports bar also offers game-watch specials during all the major sporting events. This special includes a $30 all-you-can eat buffet of wings and bud light specials during the duration of the game.



Other than being the home for watching big-time sporting events, Butterfield 8 is also home to many corporate events of New York City. The venue has hosted many after-work private parties for young professionals who celebrate a long year of hard work by enjoying drinks and food in the private party room. The venue offers a wide variety of catering parties for corporate events, and also offers custom open bar packages to fit the group’s needs. Individuals interested in hosting their next corporate event at Butterfield 8 can call 212-679-0646.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.