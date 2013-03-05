New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Giving people something to look forward to at the beginning of the week, Butterfield 8 NYC announces new Bar Stool specials every Monday and Tuesday night. During a long day of work, or hard day of studying for final exams at the end of the semester, people of NYC can stop in to the restaurant for an ice cold drink and a bite to eat. For the low price of $12, guests will enjoy a Burger and Beer combo at the bar from 12 pm to 4 pm. Butterfield 8 NYC features gourmet sandwiches including the Half Pound Angus Burger, Crab Cake Sandwich and Open-Face Steak Sandwich. After grabbing a bite to eat at the bar, guests can stay for the happy hour drink specials. At the bar, guests will enjoy beers for as low as $3 and $5 house wines & mixed drinks. Happy Hour is available weekdays from 4 pm to 7 pm. For the latest information on bar stool specials, contact the restaurant at 212-679-0646.



Other than serving daily happy hour drink specials, Butterfield 8 NYC is also the destination for birthday parties in NYC. There is no better place to celebrate a milestone or surprise birthday party then New York City. In the heart of The Big Apple, Butterfield 8 NYC will make every birthday party memorable. For each party, an event planner will be available to help with ideas and themes groups may be interested in. The restaurant offers custom menus and party packages to make each party unique.



Sport fans will love the fun atmosphere at Butterfield 8 NYC. As the most popular Denver Broncos bar in NYC, Butterfield 8 features a main bar area that is surrounded with flat-screen HDTVs that will feature the day’s big game. While watching the game, guests can order cheap drink specials and delicious appetizers right from the bar. After the game, guests can feel free to stay for happy hour. At Butterfield 8, the staff treats each guest like family.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.