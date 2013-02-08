New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Butterfield 8 NYC Announces New Events for February. Butterfield 8 is a neighborhood hot spot known to have the Best Lunch and the Best Happy Hour in Midtown NYC. Designed with the corporate clientele in mind, Butterfield 8 provides a space large enough to accommodate an array of Corporate Events, Private Parties, Fundraisers, and Charity Events. At the same time, this classic NYC Restaurant and Lounge has the unique ability to turn into an NYC night life hot spot during the weekends. Popular for its Late Night Birthday parties in NYC, Bachelorette Parties, Open Bar Packages, and the best DJ in house every weekend, Butterfield 8 is always a great place when looking to go out and let loose on the weekend.



During the week, come enjoy such events as Rangers Game or the March Madness Tournament coming up on one of the restaurant’s 9 plasma TV’s, with a $3 Domestic Happy Hour Beer! Getting ready for the Mardis Gras Festivities this year? Come celebrate Mardis Gras at Butterfield 8 at our Bourbon Street Throw Down Party Friday Night, February 8th. $45 for 3 hours of unlimited Premium Open Bar and a Big Cash Prize for the person who ends the night wearing the Most Mardis Gras Beads. Other upcoming events this month include the Valentines Day Pre Fixe Dinner for two with a Complementary Bottle of Red or White Wine, on February 14th. Also, Reserve a table for the Champagne Showers Brunch Party with 3 of Philly’s Favorite DJ’s, a Lazar Light Show, Bottle Service, Model Bartenders, and the Best Brunch Menu in Midtown, on Saturday February 16th. For more information or to book a party or make a reservation please contact us at 212-679-0646 or mlogan@butterfield8lounge.com.



Conveniently located within walking distance of both Penn Station and Grand Central Station, Butterfield 8 is the perfect gathering post for both Manhattan residents and out-of-town guests. BUtterfield 8 is known for being one of the best venues in New York City for Private Parties and Corporate Events. The massive main bar area and the private event space, which is located in the back, offer TVs, state-of-the-art sound system, Butterfield 8 can accommodate parties of any size and for any occasion. Butterfield 8 prides itself in being one of the most accommodating event venues in Manhattan. Butterfield 8 also provides various open bar and party packages for Fundraisers and private parties in NYC. We are always happy to help give back to our customers raising money for a great cause. Atmosphere, understanding and professionalism are the qualities that set this classic New York establishment apart from its competitors.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.