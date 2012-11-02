BUtterfield 8 NYC Announces Their New Tuesday Event Special of Small Plates, Big Drinks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- The popular American Gastropub has just announced their new Tuesday night event specials with Small Plates and Big Drinks at the restaurant in NYC. One can enjoy their $8 specialty drinks and $8 tapas in Butterfield’s unique dining room from 6pm to close.



For those who are unable to make Butterfield’s happy hour specials in NYC, this is a great alternative to experience the eclectic food menu they have to offer. If a person is looking for the perfect light tapas to accompany his or her evening cocktail, Small Plates and Big Drinks is a great choice at BUtterfield 8. However, the restaurant in NYC also offers complete savory entrees from their Peppercorn Skirt Steak to the Sesame Crusted Tuna if one happens to be looking for the whole dining experience.



Butterfield 8 NYC provides an extensive wine list for those interested in something other than their premium hand crafted cocktails, which are made by their experienced bartenders who can make anything requested. The entire team at Butterfield’s restaurant in NYC looks forward to making every dining experience and night out a memorable time.



Butterfield 8 NYC is where ‘business professional’ meets ‘social scene’ in this Urban American Gastro pub. Their inviting wood paneled walls, big leather booths and five chandeliers, offers a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available.



