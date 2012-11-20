New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Butterfield 8 NYC is now taking reservations for private holiday parties. As a two level Restaurant in NYC, Butterfield 8 has private party rooms available for just about any party size. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of savory food options on their catering menu. Along with a TV in each private party room, Butterfield 8 features three full bars and a staff that will take care of every party need. The restaurant is ideal for private birthday parties in NYC. To reserve a private party room for holiday party or event, contact mstella@butterfield8lounge.com or call 212.679.0646.



As a premier event venue for a happy hour in NYC Midtown, Butterfield 8 also offers daily drink specials including Domestic Beers, House Wines, and Select Cocktails. Every Monday through Friday night, from 5 to 8 pm, Butterfield 8 offers an $8 Bar Menu.



Along with daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has an extensive food menu of delicious American cuisine including wraps, seafood, burgers, salads and more. Here is a four star review from Yelp.com: “A friend had a coupon so we decided to give Butterfield 8 a try. The food was delicious. I had tuna and the waitress let me change the accompanying side dish without a problem. The tuna came prepared as order and all of the food was fresh and delicious. Our waitress was a delight. She was very friendly and made sure that we were well taken care of. She had a great sense of humor too. The tables were right by the bar, but it wasn't too noisy. Good scene and a fun place!”-Cathy Z from Flushing, NY



About Butterfield 8 NYC

Butterfield 8 NYC is a restaurant and lounge where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available.



To learn more visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.