Butterfield 8 NYC Now Accepting Reservations for Birthday Parties This Summer

Butterfield 8 is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for birthday parties in NYC this summer. Home to daily happy hour drink specials during the week, Butterfield 8 NYC will now be an exciting venue to host a milestone birthday celebration. Individuals, who have friends that are celebrating their 21st, 30th, 40th, or 50th birthday, can ask the event coordinator to customize a party package to give them a unique birthday experience. Butterfield 8 NYC is able to meet the budget of any group, whether they choose custom catering, or open bar packages for their birthday party. More intimate groups will enjoy the unique cocktail list offered by Butterfield 8 NYC. To make a birthday party reservation, please contact the event coordinator by calling 212-679-0646.



Butterfield 8 is a classy restaurant in NYC that offers guests a comfortable and relaxing setting, whether they are visiting for a friend’s birthday party or a meeting up with a loved one for a romantic dinner. Guests will be impressed with the decorative chandeliers and industrial leather booths featured in the dining area of the restaurant. Butterfield 8 NYC makes it easy for customers to plan an event, or make a reservation for dinner. The restaurant employs a friendly staff that caters to the specific needs of each guest.



Young professionals of New York City have a place to turn to after an eventful day at work, as Butterfield 8 NYC features a daily happy hour. During happy hour, guests can enjoy $3 & $5 house wines, along with $5 mixed drinks. Happy hour is available at the bar every Monday-Friday, from 4pm-7pm. By offering drink specials at the bar and an appetizing entrée selection, from the kitchen, Butterfield 8 NYC has quickly become a successful establishment in the heart of the city.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 is the premier restaurant and lounge in NYC, where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Restaurant & Lounge. The restaurant features warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties in NYC, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available for guests.



To learn more details on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.butterfield8nyc.com.