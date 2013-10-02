Butterfield 8 Restaurant in Stamford Announces Continuation of Burger & Craft Beer Specials This October

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Butterfield 8 restaurant, in Stamford, is pleased to announce the continuation of their famous burger and craft beer combination special throughout the entire month of October. Every Wednesday night, people can stop by Butterfield 8 for $8 BU8 burger & $4 craft beer. This combination is sure to satisfy anybody’s hunger, not to mention it’s offered at an affordable price. When residents and visitors of Stamford need a place to go for a delicious burger and ice cold drink, Butterfield 8 is the first name that comes to mind. Along with the burger and craft beer special, Butterfield 8 will be announcing many more specials for the fall season. To find out more, please call 203-504-8123.



People looking for more exciting events in Stamford can stick around after dinner on Wednesday night for the DJ to beginning at 8pm. There is no better way to celebrate a fun night out on the town than by enjoying a delicious meal and dancing with friends and family.



With the addition of the burger and craft beer combination, and many more exciting events, Butterfield 8 Stamford has become one of the most popular venues in Stamford, Ct. Recent guests are leaving rave reviews online on Google. One recent guest stated, “Great place to go after work in Stamford. The place is HUGE and well-appointed making it appropriate for corporate happy hour. The place has more of a late-night lounge scene than dinner crowd, but I was surprised how good the food was. You can also get cheap apps at the bar during happy hour. Briskett nachos are the best nachos I have ever had. Someone in our group ordered them for dinner immediately after sharing an order as an appetizer.”-Google review. To make a table reservation, fill out the online reservation form available through the website or email info@butterfield8stamford.com.



About Butterfield 8

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in Stamford. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s casual dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in Stamford, Ct.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.