Butterfield 8 Stamford Announces Drink Specials During Stamford St. Patty's Day Parade

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Getting ready for the biggest drinking weekend of the year, Butterfield 8 Stamford announces new drink specials during the annual Stamford St. Patty’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 9th. The day of the parade, the restaurant will be serving $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 craft beers and $8 burgers. Guests will be able to watch the parade live, and then enjoy a deliciously hot sandwich and an ice cold beer inside with a great atmosphere. Celebrate the Irish heritage in Stamford by visiting Butterfield 8. For more information, please contact info@butterfield8stamford.com.



Along with serving drink specials for adults on a daily basis, Butterfield 8 is an ideal venue for hosting a Sweet 16 in Stamford for family and friends. For every party, the event coordinator will offer planning services so guests can enjoy the party stress-free. Part of the services provided is customizing food menus that will fit the specific needs of the group. The menu can include any of the restaurant’s top foods including the famous BU8 Burger, Buffalo wings, Mac & Cheese, or flatbread pizzas. For intimate dinners, there are many entrees to choose from including the Pan Seared Salmon, Tavern Style Meatloaf, Hickory Smoked Chicken and Saint Louis Ribs. The event planners are dedicated to making each Sweet 16 party unique and full of excitement. People can also inquire about reserving the restaurant for larger parties and events.



Guests also turn to Butterfield 8 for catering in Stamford. The restaurant doesn’t just provide catering services for Sweet 16 parties, but also bachelorette parties, corporate events and family reunions. For each catered event, staff will come to the location and help set up for the meal. Butterfield 8 is also dedicated to reaching out and supporting the local businesses and organizations in the Stamford community. The restaurant has catered many corporate events and fundraisers to raise money and awareness for specific causes and issues in the community.



About Butterfield 8

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in Stamford. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s fine dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in Stamford, Ct.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.