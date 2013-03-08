Butterfield 8 Stamford Announces Entrée Specials During 2013 Winter Restaurant Week

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Butterfield 8, one of the most popular restaurants in Stamford, announces their participation in the 2013 Winter Restaurant Week by offering new entrée specials. Running through the second week of March, Restaurant Week will feature the top restaurants that feature the best food menus, with Butterfield 8 coming in at the top of the list. For the special event, participating restaurants will offer their guests prix-fixe lunches for $12.13 and dinners for $20.13. For lunch, Butterfield 8 offers a two-course menu featuring the BU8 Burger, House Chicken Griddle, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Free Range Turkey Burger, Veggie Wrap, Spinach Salad and more. For dinner, guests will enjoy a three-course meal including an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Known for their delicious entrees, Butterfield 8 will be offering Tavern Style Meatloaf, Hickory Smoked Chicken, Pan Seared Salmon and more. For more information regarding Restaurant Week, contact info@butterfield8stamford.com.



After enjoying either lunch or dinner, Butterfield 8 encourages guests to stick around, sit back and enjoy its affordable and famous happy hour in Stamford. Ideal for young professionals looking for a place to meet co-workers and friends after a long day of work, the happy hour is full of a wide selection of beer and mixed drink specials. Guests will be treated to $3 domestic beers, $4 house wines and $5 select cocktails. Delicious food is the only thing that will make happy hour better than ever. The bar will offer an $8 bar menu featuring Buffalo wings, stuffed meatballs, eggplant bruschetta and more. Happy Hour will be available at Butterfield 8 from 5 pm to 8 pm, so people have plenty of time to stop in after work.



People have been leaving rave reviews online about the new and exciting food menu. Here is what a recent customer had to say: “New updated menu, I think they may have gotten a new chef. Food is surprisingly tasty and fresh, and serves gastropub type munchies in a different take. Place gets filled with business type people and the bartenders are always friendly, fast and attentive.”-Yelp.com



About Butterfield 8

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in Stamford. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s fine dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in Stamford, Ct.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.